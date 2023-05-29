Ram Sita Ram From Adipurush: Truly Devotional

Advertisement

Ram Sita Ram, called the soul of Adipurush released is out today. The lyrics and the music made the song truly devotional. The slow Bajan showcased the respect between Lord Ram and Sita and the video portrayed the beautiful love between Raghav and Janaki. Soulful vocals by Karthik turned the song a divine one.

Song opens up with Raghava’s dialogue calling Janaki the princess. The Bhajan Ram Sita Ram is already viral. After Jai Shree Ram chants, today’s Ram Sita Ram is one more superhit song from Adipurush. The song was composed by the duo Sachet-Parampara. The visuals are stunning in the song and raised more hype about the VFX work of Adipurush. The epic mythological drama is directed by Om Raut and is produced by T Series and Retrophiles. Get ready to experience the visual wonder of Ramayana in theatres on the 16th of June.