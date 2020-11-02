Tollywood tensed about Sankranthi Releases

After a break of almost seven months, the shoots of Telugu films resumed. The Centre also granted permission to reopen the theatres with 50% occupancy. Most of the producers are confident that normalcy returns by January and the audience would return back to theatres to watch movies. The Telangana government is yet to give its nod to reopen the theatres in the state. There are talks that the theatres may reopen in December across the Telugu states. But most of the filmmakers are now tensed if the theatres would reopen in December and if the Sankranthi releases would rake money.

If the 50% occupancy continues to be implemented in January, it would be a huge dent for the revenues. Films like Vakeel Saab, Krack and RED are in the race currently. With 50% occupancy in January, the filmmakers will rethink about releasing their films. As of now, there is no clarity about the situations and the filmmakers are working to complete the work and they would be ready with their films. Telugu film celebrities are expected to meet Telangana Chief Minister KCR soon and discuss about the reopening of theatres.