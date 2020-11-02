AP schools reopen amid Corona fears and restrictions

Schools were reopened in Andhra Pradesh for the first time after Covid epidemic broke out five months ago. Stringent restrictions were observed as the students were made to compulsorily wear face masks all through. Thermal scanning was made a must for all students and teachers before entry into the school compound.

As of now, only the higher classes students of 9th and 10th are attending school. The remaining classes will attend in a phased manner. Alternative day classes are planned so as to use existing classrooms to follow social distancing norms. Only 16 students are allowed in each classroom with their seating arranged to ensure minimum 6 ft distance. Seats were also arranged in a zigzag manner to avoid any type of contact between students.

The Government has taken it as a prestige to go ahead with the reopening of schools in order to save the academic year. On its part, the Opposition parties are asking why the ruling YCP is agreeing for the reopening of schools but objecting to the local body polls in the name of Coronavirus.

The ruling YCP leaders say that all necessary precautions were made in schools like sanitising its surroundings thoroughly. Also, classroom work is not started for all classes simultaneously.