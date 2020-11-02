Interesting title for Naga Shaurya’s next

Youngster Naga Shaurya stunned everyone with his transformation and gained a ripped look during the lockdown period. The actor is shooting for two simultaneous projects and he has couple of other films lined up. He is currently shooting for a romantic entertainer directed by Sowjanya. The shoot of the film is happening in and around Hyderabad currently. Pelli Choopulu fame Ritu Varma is the leading lady.

The film is titled Varudu Kaavalenu and an announcement about the same would be made soon. Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music composer and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Varudu Kaavalenu is aimed for summer release next year. Naga Shaurya is also shooting for a sports drama in the direction of Santosh Jagarlapudi currently.