Tollywood theatres to follow a new set of rules post lockdown

The theatres across the country are completely shut from the past few months. Though the country is slowly returning back to normal, the patrons will not return to theatres to watch films anytime soon. The Centre is in plans to reopen the shopping malls and movie theatres from June or July. Here are the new set of rules that would be followed by the exhibitors across Telugu states to prevent the spread of coronavirus:

Only 50% of the seats would be sold and social distancing will be maintained after the theatre owners will sell the alternate seats. Several changes are being planned for online ticket sales. The printed tickets will be banned for some time and the audience will be allowed through QR codes which would be sent to their mobiles. These would be scanned during the entry.

Only three shows would be screened for some time. The last show would be completed before 7 PM. There would be a considerable gap of 45 minutes for every show. All the seats would be sanitized after the completion of every show. The theatre owners are in plans to close the alternate seats using ribbons to prevent the patrons from sitting beside each other.

Special arrangements are being made near refreshment stalls and toilets. Social distancing should be strictly maintained in these places.

The discussion about the ticket prices too in on and they would be finalized soon.