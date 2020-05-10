NTR focuses on Content rather than pan Indian appeal

After Prabhas gained pan Indian image, several Tollywood actors like Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda are keen on doing pan Indian projects. With RRR, NTR and Ram Charan will get a wide release and it is not tough for the actors to sign pan Indian films. But NTR is focused on content and he seems to have a firm belief in our directors. His immediate next film would be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It is unclear as of now if the project will have a wide release in all the Indian languages.

NTR will also team up with his close friend Koratala Siva for one more film soon. He is keen on teaming up with the best narrators of Telugu cinema instead of focusing on pan Indian films. On several occasions, the top actor said that his focus would be on Telugu cinema. There are speculations that Tarak is holding talks with a couple of Tamil directors and Kannada sensation Prashanth Neel. NTR is in plans to have a strong line up of films in the coming years and he is focused on content rather than picking up films with pan Indian appeal.