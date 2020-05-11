Prashanth Neel undecided about his next

The entire nation was left surprised with KGF: Chapter 1 and the film ended up as a money-spinner in all the released languages. Several top producers from Tollywood approached the film’s director Prashanth Neel who is focused on the sequel KGF: Chapter 2. Prashanth Neel even met top actors Mahesh Babu and NTR but he hasn’t taken any advance or promised a project with any of these actors. Some of the gossip portals turned habitual and are frequently posting news about Prashanth Neel’s upcoming project.

We have learned that the young director is undecided about his next and is completely focused on KGF: Chapter 2. He will focus on the script of his next once he is done with his work for KGF: Chapter 2. He will also meet various actors and will narrate scripts after this. There are several speculations that Prashanth Neel is also in touch with a couple of top Bollywood actors. Though production houses like Mythri Movie Makers offered an advance, Prashanth Neel did not accept the advance as there is no clarity on his next.