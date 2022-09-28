Tollywood waiting for the comeback of Puri

Puri Jagannadh holds a special place in the hearts of the Tollywood audience. He is known for making films at a quick pace and on strict budgets. He scored some of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema and even massive debacles. Most of his producers never lost money. Puri bounced back every time after he reached rock bottom. Puri is an inspiration for directors like SS Rajamouli and VV Vinayak. They lauded him several times for his quick work. The characterizations of the lead actors in Puri’s films are remembered for ages. His recent film Liger ended up as the biggest flop in the career of Puri Jagannadh.

Puri Jagannadh is criticized and trolled like never before. For the first time, there are comments that the career of this talented director came to an end. Some of them even said that Puri Jagannadh’s writing and direction were lazy. The talented director is celebrating his birthday. The entire Tollywood along with his fans and film lovers are waiting for the grand comeback of Puri Jagannadh. Hope he bounces back with a blockbuster. The big announcement about his next project is awaited.