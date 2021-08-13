Too Many Mid Range Films On Aug 27 – One May Shift

Tollywood is back to multiple releases a week after a long Corona induced break. The success of SR Kalyana Mandapam and buzz around Paagal has given confidence to medium budget makers to go for a theatrical release before things turn to worse once again.

3 medium budget films, Sri Devi Soda Center, Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparaadu and 101 Jillala Andagadu announced their release date as August 27th. Bigwigs of the industry are of the opinion that each film will eat in to the revenue of each other and is going to be of no help to any of them if all release on the same day.

One of these films is likely to be shifted to the next week and the decision will be taken in a day or two.