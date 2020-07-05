Too many speculations about Ram Charan’s Next

Ram Charan and NTR are completely focused on Rajamouli’s RRR. They are unclear about when the shoot resumes and when they would be relieved from the project. NTR already made it clear that he would work with Trivikram Srinivas in his next film that will roll after RRR. Ram Charan has a crucial role assigned in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and he would have to allocate 30 days for the project. His next project is yet to be finalized. There are several speculations about his next.

From the past couple of days, there are speculations that Charan was impressed with the script narrated by a debutant. One more speculation said that Charan was awestruck with an idea that was narrated by Uppena director Buchi Babu.

Charan is in strict home isolation and is not ready to meet anyone after the spread of coronavirus has been huge. He never met any director or filmmaker over the past few weeks and discussed his next project.

Ram Charan is not in a hurry as of now and will take a call on his next project once the shoots of Telugu films resume. He is also overlooking the production responsibilities of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya directed by Koratala Siva.