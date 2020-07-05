Serial actors leave Tollywood scared

The Tollywood celebrities met Telangana Chief Minister KCR and acquired all the needed permissions for the film shoots but they soon realized that it is not so easy to follow the guidelines and continue the film shoots. A couple of small films started rolling but they found it tough to get the desired output as there are tensed situations all around. With the cases increasing all over, all the Telugu actors decided not to resume film shoots anytime soon.

Then came the serial shoots and they too got stalled after some of the actors are infected with coronavirus. With the actors getting infected with coronavirus, Tollywood is scared and they understood how the situations are. Like other people, most of the actors and directors are just waiting for the vaccination to arrive to resume the shoots. Most of the serial shoots too are kept on hold from the past one week.

Rajamouli planned a trial shoot of RRR but he canceled it. Director Teja announced that he would start shooting for Gopichand’s film from August but things are not favourable.

2020 is going to be a year that would be remembered by every celebrity for a long time.