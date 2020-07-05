Liquor smuggling reason for AP COVID restrictions on borders?

The Jagan Reddy government is facing bigger challenges in tackling liquor issues more than anything else. Especially, the smuggling from Hyderabad and Telangana areas on the borders are a major concern.

The smuggling reached unimaginable proportions of late. The demand for liquor from other states has increased manifold. The tipplers are not preferring the brands being sold at the government outlets in the state.

As a result, there are rumours that the AP government has taken a hard stand to keep the borders closed despite the Central relaxations on interstate travel. This is being done in the name of Coronavirus outbreak. However, Telangana is not tough against those entering its territory from AP though the problem was higher in Hyderabad city. Economic recovery was the reason for this. But, AP was not relaxing at all even though it is not vulnerable due to lack of international airport, metropolitan cities and major IT hubs.

Many people are still arriving at the border and going back to Hyderabad following restrictions by the AP police at the borders. It seems there is no immediate solution. The tipplers are unhappy that the quality brands from long-standing companies are not being made available in AP. At every given opportunity, they are preferring to get liquor from other states.