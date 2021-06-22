TPCC Chief: Final battle between Revanth Reddy and Komati Reddy

The announcement of Telangana PCC chief and other posts has been put to shelves several times as the Congress party could not come to the conclusion owing to the Internal differences among the leaders. However it seems Delhi Congress bigwigs have now almost finalised the list. As per the reports the final two considered for the post of Telangana PCC chief are Komatireddy and Revanth Reddy.

Congress party has suddenly become active after BJP getting defeated in West Bengal. Now the grand old party is looking at consolidating the anti-BJP forces across the country and at the same time reviving their own party in various states where it has some stakes. In this backdrop, the party is trying to regain its strength in the state of Telangana and has been mulling over the list of leaders who can help strengthen the party. Sonia Gandhi has been handed over with a list of several leaders selected for various posts, including the TPCC president. The party bigwigs are waiting for her green signal. Other committees,TPCC president, working presidents, faculty and principal secretaries, will also be announced at the same time once Sonia Gandhi gives her nod.

Although the names of several leaders have been nominated for the TPCC presidency, the names of MPs Komatireddy Venkatereddy and Revanth Reddy have been taken for final consideration. Though the names other leaders like of Sridhar Babu, Jeevan Reddy and Madhu Yashki have also been considered, they were taken off from the list for various reasons. However some of them will be accommodated in the posts of working presidents etc. The list of working presidents may include Damodar Raja Narsimha, Balaram Nayak, Konda Surekha, Shabbir Ali, Madhuyashki and Jaggareddy. In addition, more than 30 other leaders will be given the posts of TPCC vice-presidents and principal secretaries. Congress party seems to be following the principle of social justice and is planning to accommodate leaders from SC, ST, and weaker sections in the committees.

However, the cadres of the party are awaiting the decision of their high command. While the youth sections of the party are waiting to see Revanth Reddy in the top post, the older people and the those who have been admiring Congress party for decades are against giving the top post to someone who just joined the party. We need to wait and see who will be the TPCC chief.