Siggenduku From SRK: Witty And Cheerful Number

The fourth audio single from SR Kalyanamandapam album is a cheerful and witty one. The song was unveiled by maverick director Sukumar earlier today.

The song is titled Siggenduku and Bhaskar Batla’s novel lyrics emulate the theme.

As the title suggests, Siggenduku, implies the need for men to keep trying to impress their love interests even after facing any rejection. The lyrics will connect with youthful audiences.

Chaitan Bharadwaj’s tune is catchy. Lyrics and vocals fall in place perfectly.

It is known that SR Kalyanamandapam features Kiran Abbavaram and Priyanka Jawalkar in the lead roles. The film is slated for theatrical release and the date will be announced soon.