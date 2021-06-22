ETV OTT Coming Soon

After the arrival of the pandemic, the people had to rely on digital platforms for entertainment. The audience are now habitual to watch web series and web-based films to kill time at homes. Indian audience are having close to a dozen streaming platforms that are delivering impressive content. Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5, Aha, Sony Liv are some of the prominent platforms. Renowned producer, media baron Ramoji Rao is soon venturing into digital space and the arrangements are being made. ETV has a vast collection of films which are signed for 100 years. Several classic Telugu films are available only with ETV. Ramoji Rao even produced closed to 100 movies on Ushakiran Movies banner.

All these film collection will be available on the new digital platform that will be launched soon. ETV is also in plans to invest Rs 200 crores to produce web series, web-based movies and other talk shows. They are also keen to acquire the streaming rights of small-budget films. The production house also zeroed in some of the scripts that will have a direct digital release on the OTT platform. More details about this digital platform will be announced very soon.