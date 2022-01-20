Trianglular hate story in Vinukonda

On the face of it, everything looks hunky-dory. The party is in power and the MP and the MLA are from the same party. There should be double-engine growth. But, the situation in Vinukonda is anything but happy for the ruling YSRCP. A triangular hate story is playing out with the MP backing the ex-MLA and the sitting MLA rushing to YS Jagan for help.

Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadeva Rayalau are at loggerheads. One is trying to undercut the other. The reason? The MP prefers to deal with former MLA Makkena Mallikharjuna Rao. Makkine was a Congress MLA and a former DCC chief, who was invited into the party by the MP. The MLA, who feels Makkena is a challenger, has openly dislikes him. This is at the root of the whole problem.

The MP is said to be completely ignoring the MLA and said to be dealing directly with the former MLA. Recently, both the MP and the ex-MLA visited Savalyapuram to call on the family members of a YSRCP party worker who had died recently. While there is nothing wrong in consoling the family members of a deceased party worker, Savalyapuram is the native village of the MLA. The MP and the ex-MLA completely ignored the sitting MLA and went about their programme.

As if this was not enough, a party worker-cum-farmer from the village has complained about paddy procurement not to the MLA who lives in the same village, but to the MP and the ex-MLA. This has incensed MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu, who took up the issue with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Now the ball is in the court of the CM. Interestingly, YS Jagan has similar complaints about groupism in the party from several other constituencies. Will there be some action or will Vinukonda case too end up as a pending file?