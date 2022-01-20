Salman Khan steps in for Megastar’s Acharya?

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan shares a great bonding with Megastar Chiranjeevi and these veteran actors hang out when they meet. Salman also shares the same bonding with Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan and he promoted his Hindi debut film Zanjeer. If the latest reports are to be believed, Salman Khan will promote their upcoming release Acharya which is announced for April 1st release. Salman Khan agreed to participate in the film’s promotions and the plan is chalked out currently.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen in the lead roles in Acharya, a social drama that is directed by Koratala Siva. The shooting portions are completed and the film is gearing up for April 1st release after a long delay. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde are the leading ladies. Salman Khan also agreed to play an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie God Father, the remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. The last schedule featuring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan is pending and it will happen soon. God Father will release during the second half of this year.