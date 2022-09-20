Triangular fight at the Tollywood Box-office

After a dull weekend, all the new releases fell flat. Three films Krishna Vrinda Vihari, Alluri and Dongalunnaru Jagratha are hitting the screens this Friday. The makers of Krishna Vrinda Vihari and Alluri are promoting the film aggressively. The promotions are quite low for Dongalunnaru Jagratha. Krishna Vrinda Vihari has Naga Shaurya in the lead role and the film is a romantic entertainer. Alluri is an action-packed entertainer that has Sree Vishnu playing the role of a cop. Dongalunnaru Jagratha is a thriller and is a Korean remake that has Sri Simha in the lead role.

All these three films are carrying decent expectations and are of different genres. All these three films will have a decent release across the Telugu states. Naga Shaurya and Sree Vishnu are waiting for success and these films are crucial for the actors. Keeravani’s son too will have to make his impact with Dongalunnaru Jagratha.