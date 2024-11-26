x
Switch to: తెలుగు
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

Tribal student Shailaja’s death raises serious concerns

Published on November 26, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Lengthy Runtime for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Tribal student Shailaja’s death raises serious concerns
image
Child Artist Pushkar Exclusive Interview
image
Gopichand’s Viswam Issue reaches Film Chamber
image
Sakshi’s Analysis of ‘Maha’ Election Results Ignores Pawan Kalyan’s Role

Tribal student Shailaja’s death raises serious concerns

The death of tribal student Shailaja is raising serious concerns over the state of affairs in Telangana. Shailaja, a 16-year-old student of Tribal Welfare Residential School, Wankidi, succumbed to death, after battling for life for over 25 days at NIMS, Hyderabad.

Shailaja got admitted in NIMS, after falling ill due to food poisoning, on October 30. She was among 50 students who fell ill after eating contaminated food.

The incident of students falling ill due to food posising in Wankidi ST Gurukul, became a statewide issue on the first day itself. What’s shocking is, inspite of it, Government has not addressed the issue in a committed and comprehensive manner.

While Shailaja might have been moved to NIMS, it has to be ascertained whether any Minister or senior official personally monitored her treatment. What’s ironic is, Government has not taken any action on the officials responsible for food poisoning, which posed serious theat to students lives.

It is also not known, whether any Minister or senior official has done a fact finding exercise over students food poisoning. Meanwhile Opposition BRS leaders took up the issue and criticised Revanth Reddy Sarkar for ignoring students.

As Opposition started attacking Government on Wankidi issue, instead of addressing it in a considerate way, Revanth Sarkar tried to suppress the issue. However things went out of hand, unfortunately a young girl with bright future lost her life.

Political blame game is expected to continue on Shailaja’s death. But one thing which needs attention is, Revanth Reddy Sarkar needs to step up its focus on schools and colleges and ensure safety and wellbeing of students. Absence of a full time Education Minister is also leading to ineffective management of government schools and colleges.

CM Revanth Reddy has been presenting himself as a leader, who is promoting education and skills for the brighter future of younger generation. But just making statements or launching initiatives like Young India Skills University, which will take time to show results, are not enough. CM should immediately focus on streamlining the existing schools and colleges, address the problems plauging these educational institutions to avoid incidents like Shailaja’s death in the future.

Dnr

Next Lengthy Runtime for Pushpa 2: The Rule Previous Child Artist Pushkar Exclusive Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Lengthy Runtime for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Gopichand’s Viswam Issue reaches Film Chamber
image
Buzz: Netflix in talks with Naga Chaitanya?

Latest

image
Lengthy Runtime for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Tribal student Shailaja’s death raises serious concerns
image
Child Artist Pushkar Exclusive Interview
image
Gopichand’s Viswam Issue reaches Film Chamber
image
Sakshi’s Analysis of ‘Maha’ Election Results Ignores Pawan Kalyan’s Role

Most Read

image
Tribal student Shailaja’s death raises serious concerns
image
Sakshi’s Analysis of ‘Maha’ Election Results Ignores Pawan Kalyan’s Role
image
Big disappointment for PM Modi fans

Related Articles

MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree