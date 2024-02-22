x
Trisha in talks for one more Tollywood Biggie?

Published on February 22, 2024 by

Trisha in talks for one more Tollywood Biggie?

Talented actress Trisha is back to form and she turned a signing spree. After scoring a series of hits in Tamil, the actress is signing films with several veteran actors. She is the leading lady in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Vishwambara that is under shoot. Trisha also started filming for her portions in the film. As per the latest update, Trisha is now holding talks to play the leading lady beside Venkatesh in his upcoming film that will start rolling soon. Successful director Anil Ravipudi will helm this family entertainer and the film is in scripting stage.

Venkatesh has given his nod for the film and the shoot commences in June this year. Venky and Trisha worked for Namo Venkatesa in the past. Things will be finalized soon. Bheems is on board to score the music and Dil Raju is the producer. This untitled family entertainer is aimed for Sankranthi 2025 release. Meanwhile, Venky will complete shooting for Rana Naidu: Season 2 for Netflix.

