Ravi Teja venturing into Theatre Business

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is a smart actor and he is strict on his remuneration irrespective of the performance of his films. He is even sharing profits from some of his films. The actor made wise investments around Hyderabad and he has a huge land bank. The actor is now venturing into multiplex business in association with Asian Cinemas. Asian Suniel collaborated with Mahesh Babu for AMB Cinemas, Allu Arjun for AAA Cinemas and Vijay Deverakonda for AVD Cinemas. Now, he inked a deal with Ravi Teja for ART Cinemas and the six screen multiplex will soon be inaugurated in Dilsukhnagar this year.

An official announcement about the same will be made at the right time and Asian Cinemas is handling the construction work. Ravi Teja’s last film Eagle is a disaster and the actor is shooting for Mr Bachchan directed by Harish Shankar. The film is the remake of Raid and the film releases this year.