Trivikram in Revenge Taking Mode

The entire film fraternity is aware about the tiff between Trivikram and Mythri Movie Makers. As he was comfortable with Haarika and Hassine Creations, Trivikram did not honor his commitment for Mythri Movie Makers. For the Rs 4 crore advance paid, Mythri recovered more than double the amount including interests. Trivikram waited for his time and he is now creating troubles for Mythri as per the ongoing happenings. Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan share a close bonding with each other.

Trivikram is the man who is setting up projects for Pawan. Pawan signed Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in the direction of Harish Shankar that is to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The project is reportedly getting delayed due to Trivikram. Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh was signed before Bheemla Nayak and it was Trivikram who suggested the remake. He even suggested Pawan about the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham which will have its official launch this month. The shoot commences next month.

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Pawan also signed the remake of Theri in the direction of Sujeeth. Trivikram is also in plans to place the project before Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. This is a clear indication that Trivikram is in revenge-taking mode against Mythri Movie Makers through Pawan Kalyan. Harish Shankar who is done with the script is left in waiting mode from more than a year and a half to start the shoot of Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. It is just waiting for their turn for Mythri Movie Makers as Trivikram has his hold before Pawan.