Shyam Singha Roy Remake: Two Bollywood actors in talks

Natural Star Nani is back on to the track with Shyam Singha Roy and his performance as Shyam received wide appreciation. A couple of top Bollywood production houses are in talks with Niharika Entertainment to take the film to Bollywood. As per the update, we hear, Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor are the frontrunners and things will be finalized very soon. A couple of top Bollywood production houses are in talks to acquire the remake rights of Shyam Singha Roy.

Things will be finalized this month after the lead actor gets finalized and the makers will make an official announcement soon. Shahid Kapoor has taken remakes of Arjun Reddy and Jersey recently. He is also keen to take up some more South Indian remakes soon. Shyam Singha Roy is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty are the lead actors. Niharika Entertainment are the producers of this big-budget periodic film.