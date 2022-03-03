Pawan Kalyan charging Rs 50 Cr for 20 Days

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is in a mad rush and he turned a signing spree in the recent months. His recent offering Bheemla Nayak is a smashing hit all over and Pawan will soon take up the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham. Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in the other lead role in the film and Samuthirakani will direct the project. Top writer and director Trivikram penned the screenplay and dialogues for this remake.

Pawan is said to have allocated 20 days for the remake and he is reportedly charging Rs 50 crores for the film. The entire film will be completed in 40 working days as per the update. Zee Studios, People Media Factory and Fortune Four Cinemas will produce this interesting attempt. Pawan Kalyan is also keen to resume the shoot of Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu soon and he will complete the shoot this year.