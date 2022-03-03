Crispy Runtime Locked For Sharwa’s AMJ

Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-awaited family entertainer Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu directed by Tirumala Kishore under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas banner will be arriving in theatres tomorrow with early premiere shows in USA.

AMJ has many specially attractions, including Sharwa-Rashmika’s wonderful chemistry and hilarious entertainment. Crispy runtime is locked for the movie. Including ads, the film’s total duration is 2:21 hours.

Inside talk is very encouraging and the film is making huge buzz, ahead of the release. Another special attraction of the movie is Sukumar’s voiceover. DSP scored chartbuster songs and the yet to be titled fifth song is going to be a surprise package for audience in the theatres.