Two grand events of RRR planned

SS Rajamouli is all set to kick-start the promotions of RRR. The film is hitting the screens on March 25th across the globe. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actors in RRR. The trailer of the film kept huge expectations on the film and the buzz on the film reached the skies. Rajamouli and his team is all set to release a new trailer of RRR which will be used during the promotions. The new trailer will match the expectations of the film.

Two grand events of RRR are planned in Hyderabad and Bengaluru before the release. Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan will also participate in the media interactions in various cities. RRR is carrying huge expectations and is expected to take an earth shattering start. The theatrical and non-theatrical rights of the film are picked up for record prices. DVV Danayya is the producer and MM Keeravani composed the music and background score for this periodic drama.