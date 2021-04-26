Trivikram revives his Shelved Project

Top director Trivikram shares a close bonding with Pawan Kalyan. Despite Agnyaathavaasi ending up as a dud, their equations remained unchanged. Trivikram announced a film Kobali with Pawan Kalyan but the film never happened. Trivikram worked on the script for months and the film got shelved after the entire team was set. Trivikram never discussed about the project later and the latest update we know says that Trivikram is keen to revive this shelved film. Trivikram is completely occupied with Superstar Mahesh Babu’s film that will start rolling later this year.

Pawan Kalyan too is busy with a bunch of projects and Trivikram will have a longer wait for the project to get materialize. Trivikram is keen to complete the script work and assign the direction responsibility to a director who can handle Pawan Kalyan well. Else, if there is a gap between his projects, Trivikram may take the direction too for Kobali. As of now, Trivikram started working on the script and an official announcement about the same will come out soon.