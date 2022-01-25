Trivikram suggests crucial changes to make ‘Bheemla Nayak’ crisper

It is being said that director Trivikram Srinivas, who is the screenplay and dialogue writer for the upcoming Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘Bheemla Nayak’, has suggested minute changes to cut short the run-time of the movie.

This piece of news about Trivikram Srinivas trying to trim the big-ticket actioner has now caught the attention of all.

Being an official remake of the Malayalam movie ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, ‘Bheemla Nayak’ was expected to be a three-hour-long movie as well. But, as per the talks, Trivikram has suggested minute changes so as to chop off the run-time to just two hours and twelve minutes. Director Saagar K Chandra’s vision also aligns with Trivikram’s.

The screenplay was reportedly made crisper in order to appeal to native Telugu audiences. The Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer ‘Bheemla Nayak’ is slated to head to theatres on February 25. Its production house Sithara Entertainments is getting the post-production work completed these days.

The Telugu remake stars N11ithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon as the heroines beside Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati respectively. The film has music by SS Thaman.