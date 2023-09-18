Trivikram’s changes for Tillu Square

Tillu Square is one of the awaited films for youth this year. After the super success of DJ Tillu, the makers allocated a big budget for the film. Tillu Square’s shoot is nearing completion and the film missed two release dates. Trivikram is said to have watched the film and he asked the team to shoot some of the episodes again. Siddhu Jonnalagadda and his team are busy with the work.

As the non-theatrical deals fetched big prices, there are no budget concerns for the film. The shooting portions will be completed soon and the makers are keen on releasing Tillu Square in November. Anupama Parameshwaran is the heroine and Mallik Ram is the director of Tillu Square. Sithara Entertainments are the producers.