Where are the promotions for Skanda?

Ram and Boyapati’s Skanda is getting ready for September 28th release. The trailer received mixed response but Boyapati promises big for the masses. There are almost zero promotions for the film. With hardly ten days left for the release, there is no promotional campaign happening for Skanda. A special song shot on Ram and Urvashi Rautela will be out today. The makers are also quoting huge prices for the theatrical rights and the deals in some of the territories are yet to be sold.

Ram has to step out and promote the film soon. There are a bunch of films releasing during the long weekend along with Skanda. Sree Leela is the heroine in Skanda and Thaman is the music director. Chandramukhi 2 and Peddha Kaapu are the other films releasing over the weekend.