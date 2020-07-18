Trivikram’s crucial meeting with NTR

Top director Trivikram Srinivas already wrapped up the script work of his next film that will feature NTR in the lead role. He was in plans to meet NTR but the meeting was pushed because of the rise in the number of coronavirus. Trivikram locked the bound script and he is waiting to meet Tarak. The meeting is expected to take place this month.

Trivikram is in plans to narrate the second half of the script to the top actor and get his nod. Trivikram is also in plans to discuss about working on one more project before he directs NTR. There are speculations that Trivikram will complete one more film before NTR turns free from RRR. The crucial discussion about this will happen in this meeting. Trivikram is already working on multiple scripts during this break. Things will be finalized after this crucial meeting.