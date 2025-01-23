Trouble erupts in Patancheru Congress

The simmering dissatisfaction in Congress cadres in Patancheru reached peak, as party activitists attacked MLA Mahipal Reddy’s camp office on Thursday.

Patancheru Congress activists have been disappointed with party’s affairs, as they are feeling neglected by MLA Mahipal Reddy. The main reason for this despair is, Mahipal Reddy’s defection to ruling party Congress, though he won as BRS candidate.

Mahipal Reddy is considered one of the powerful leaders in the region. He had emerged as strong leader while in BRS and suppressed Congress cadres between 2014 and 23. In this backdrop, defection of Mahipal Reddy from BRS to Congress, immediately after change of power in the state, is not being digested by Patancheru Congress cadres.

While there have been several voices of dissent and Congress workers have been complaining against Mahipal Reddy in private discussions, the trouble erupted in open on Thursday with party workers attacking MLA office.

As Large number of Congress workers attacked Mahipal Reddy’s camp office tense situation prevailed in Patancheru. Though Police tried to contain the situation, as protesters belonged to ruling party, unruly scenes were witnessed in the area. With MLA himself coming under attack from cadres, it is going to be tough job ahead of TPCC to deal with Patancheru Congress.