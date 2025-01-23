x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
View all stories
Home > Politics

Trouble erupts in Patancheru Congress

Published on January 23, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Trouble erupts in Patancheru Congress
image
SS Rajamouli completes a crucial meeting with Priyanka Chopra
image
Amaravati Outer Ring Road: Transforming Andhra Pradesh’s Future
image
Tollywood IT Raids: Unnecessary Discussions on Social Media
image
Third day of IT Raids in Tollywood

Trouble erupts in Patancheru Congress

The simmering dissatisfaction in Congress cadres in Patancheru reached peak, as party activitists attacked MLA Mahipal Reddy’s camp office on Thursday.

Patancheru Congress activists have been disappointed with party’s affairs, as they are feeling neglected by MLA Mahipal Reddy. The main reason for this despair is, Mahipal Reddy’s defection to ruling party Congress, though he won as BRS candidate.

Mahipal Reddy is considered one of the powerful leaders in the region. He had emerged as strong leader while in BRS and suppressed Congress cadres between 2014 and 23. In this backdrop, defection of Mahipal Reddy from BRS to Congress, immediately after change of power in the state, is not being digested by Patancheru Congress cadres.

While there have been several voices of dissent and Congress workers have been complaining against Mahipal Reddy in private discussions, the trouble erupted in open on Thursday with party workers attacking MLA office.

As Large number of Congress workers attacked Mahipal Reddy’s camp office tense situation prevailed in Patancheru. Though Police tried to contain the situation, as protesters belonged to ruling party, unruly scenes were witnessed in the area. With MLA himself coming under attack from cadres, it is going to be tough job ahead of TPCC to deal with Patancheru Congress.

Previous SS Rajamouli completes a crucial meeting with Priyanka Chopra
else

TRENDING

image
SS Rajamouli completes a crucial meeting with Priyanka Chopra
image
Tollywood IT Raids: Unnecessary Discussions on Social Media
image
Third day of IT Raids in Tollywood

Latest

image
Trouble erupts in Patancheru Congress
image
SS Rajamouli completes a crucial meeting with Priyanka Chopra
image
Amaravati Outer Ring Road: Transforming Andhra Pradesh’s Future
image
Tollywood IT Raids: Unnecessary Discussions on Social Media
image
Third day of IT Raids in Tollywood

Most Read

image
Trouble erupts in Patancheru Congress
image
Amaravati Outer Ring Road: Transforming Andhra Pradesh’s Future
image
Big boost to Amaravati: HUDCO approves Rs 11,000 Cr loan

Related Articles

Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree Cinnamon Water Benefits Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress