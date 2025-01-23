x
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Home > Movie News

SS Rajamouli completes a crucial meeting with Priyanka Chopra

Published on January 23, 2025 by nymisha

SS Rajamouli completes a crucial meeting with Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra has been occupied with Hollywood films and she rarely has time for Indian films. There are strong speculations that Priyanka Chopra has been approached to play a crucial role in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film to be directed by SS Rajamouli. Priyanka Chopra landed in Hyderabad and a series of meetings have been held recently. A look test on Priyanka Chopra has been conducted and the actress participated in a long discussion with Rajamouli.

The top director sought bulk dates of the actress and the actress has to take the final call. Priyanka Chopra is quite interested to do the film but she has to allocate bulk dates for the film. The decisions will be made soon. A schedule of the film is planned to take place in February in Aluminium Factory. Rajamouli has spent ample time on the pre-production work of the film and he has plans to complete the shoot in quick schedules. More details will be announced soon.

