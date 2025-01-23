x
Amaravati Outer Ring Road: Transforming Andhra Pradesh’s Future

Published on January 23, 2025 by nymisha

Amaravati Outer Ring Road: Transforming Andhra Pradesh’s Future

The Amaravati Outer Ring Road (ORR) is poised to become a transformative infrastructure project for Andhra Pradesh. Spanning 189.4 kilometres, this ambitious initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion, improve regional connectivity, and drive economic growth in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) districts. With the central government fully funding the project, the ORR is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the state’s future.

The ORR will connect 87 villages across 22 mandals in Krishna and Guntur districts, linking Amaravati with key cities like Vijayawada, Tadepalli, and Mangalagiri. The project is divided into 11 packages and will be constructed in three phases. The central government has approved the project, covering all costs, including land acquisition and construction.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved the ORR, with minor adjustments to the alignment. The central government’s full funding ensures the project’s smooth execution, making it a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s infrastructure development.

The ORR is designed to accommodate future growth. Initially built with six lanes, the 70-meter-wide land acquisition allows for expansion to eight lanes. The project also reserves space for potential railway lines and other infrastructure developments, ensuring long-term scalability.

The ORR is expected to boost economic growth by connecting port-based industries in Bapatla district, creating thousands of jobs, and promoting trade and investment. It will also facilitate the development of a mega city by integrating Vijayawada, Amaravati, Tadepalli, and Mangalagiri. Additionally, the ORR will improve connectivity for landlocked states like Telangana and Chhattisgarh, providing easier access to ports.

To reduce project costs, the Andhra Pradesh government has exempted GST on construction materials such as cement, steel, gravel, and sand. This move has already saved ₹1,156 crore, with the remaining ₹15,000 crore funded by the central government.

The people of Andhra Pradesh eagerly anticipate the completion of the ORR, which they see as a game-changer for the state’s development. The government is committed to fast-tracking the project to ensure its timely completion, aligning with the vision of sustainable and inclusive growth.

The Amaravati Outer Ring Road is more than just a road, it’s a catalyst for Andhra Pradesh’s progress. By enhancing connectivity, driving economic growth, and creating employment opportunities, the ORR is set to transform the Andhra Capital region into a global hub of development and prosperity.

