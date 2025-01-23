x
Tollywood IT Raids: Unnecessary Discussions on Social Media

Published on January 23, 2025 by nymisha

Tollywood IT Raids: Unnecessary Discussions on Social Media

The Income Tax raids on Tollywood have sparked several debates on social media. With half knowledge and information, several youngsters started baking stories about the fake posters and collections. This sparked a debate about how the producers have fallen into the trap of IT officials. These debates say that the box-office numbers are inflated and the producers are struggling to answer the questions of the IT officials. Dil Raju and Mythri Movie Makers are under scanner and they have been raided from the past couple of days.

There is a big debate about the real collections of the country’s biggest hit film Pushpa 2: The Rule that is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. While some of them say that the makers underplayed the real numbers and a section said that the numbers are inflated badly. The real facts are known to the makers about the profit and loss for the investments they have made. But social media is full of unnecessary discussions and debates about these after the IT officials started raiding the top producers of Telugu cinema.

