TRS BC leaders upset with reports of LV Ramana’s wildcard entry

Several BC leaders in the ruling TRS are upset at the possible entry of LV Ramana into the TRS. Several BC leaders, who felt that their importance in the party would grow after Eatala leaves the TRS are a disappointed lot. Instead of they getting priority, rank outsider like LV Ramana is emerging as a front runner.

Indications are that KCR is planning to make him a minister by making him an MLC through the governor’s quota. Many BC leaders in the TRS feel that Ramana is a spent force and cannot get votes from even his own community. The TDP is all but dead and Ramana has no support base of his own. In the recent graduate constituency MLC elections, he could not get even three thousand votes. Such a spent-force is now being suddenly elevated and positioned as a counterfoil to Eatala. Many TRS leaders are unhappy with this decision. However, they do not have the gall to raise this issue in the party forums.

KCR, however, sees several advantages with Ramana. He is from the same district as Eatala is and is a BC leader like Eatala. So, he would be a perfect foil for Eatala. KCR feels that Ramana represents the handloom weaver community, who are present in considerable numbers in all parts of Karimnagar.

For many BC leaders, this decision to pit Ramana against Eatala is a bolt from the blue. They have never expected this to happen. The wait for these BC leaders will only get longer. They feel that Ramana is like a wildcard entry into the TRS. The BC leaders are already upset that the loyalist oldtimers are being ignored in the TRS and newcomers are being supported. Whether the brewing discontent takes the form of a storm is not immediately known. Let’s wait and watch how things unfold.