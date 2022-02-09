TRS, Cong two sides of same coin: Telangana BJP chief

BJP president in Telangana, Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday alleged that the TRS and the Congress are the two sides of the same coin.

He said their stand was vindicated when Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) jumped to the defence of Congress after Prime Minister Narendra spoke in Parliament about how the Congress deceived the people.

Sanjay, who is a member of Parliament from Karimnagar, ‘congratulated’ Congress for getting a new spokesperson in TRS.

Sanjay was reacting to the attack on Prime Minister by both TRS and Congress for his comments about bifurcation. The two parties alleged that Modi insulted the people of Telangana and demanded his apology.

The TRS staged state-wide protests on Wednesday against the PM’s remarks. Ministers, state legislators and other top leaders led the protests.

However, the state BJP chief said Modi never opposed formation of Telangana state. He alleged that TRS was staging protests to divert people’s attention from real problems in Telangana. aceWhy should TRS have any objection when the Prime Minister was criticizing the Congress party,” he asked.

The BJP leader said it was the TRS which had forgotten the martyrs of Telangana. He asked TRS to tell people as to how many ministers in its Cabinet had participated in the Telangana movement.

Sanjay claimed that BJP leaders from grass root level to Delhi fought for statehood to Telangana. He recalled that it was BJP leader Sushma Swaraj who had supported the cause of Telangana in Parliament and had warned the then UPA government that if it failed to table a bill for formation of Telangana state she would move a private member’s bill.

On the criticism of TRS and Congress over BJP going back on its promise to create Telangana state after coming to power in 1999, Sanjay said since some parties in the NDA were against division of Andhra Pradesh, the government could not create Telangana state.