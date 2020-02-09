True voice of BJP is GVL but not Kanna?

CPI National Secretary K Narayana is making a direct and non-stop attack on BJP National Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao. Narayana says that GVL is acting as an agent of CM Jaganmohan Reddy going by how he has been lobbying in Delhi for Amaravati demolition. As long as GVL continued in the BJP, there’s will be no doubt that irreparable damage would be done to Andhra Pradesh people. Narayana demanded that if the BJP AP unit is truly supporting Amaravati farmers agitation, it should expose the suspicious activities of GVL and get him necked out of the BJP.

Narayana’s bitter comments come amid growing impatience among pro-Amaravati agitators against frequently anti-Amaravati comments of GVL. Political circles say that some BJP intellectuals have served as protecting angels during elections but all of them except GVL almost stopped supporting YCP. Even recently, when Amaravati JAC leaders visited Delhi, GVL tried to demoralise them by saying that the Centre will not interfere to stop Capital shifting to Vizag.

Rumour is that BJP AP President Kanna Lakshminarayana may be supportive to Amaravati agitation but it is GVL who is the true voice of BJP national party. TDP even blamed GVL to have met top YCP leader in a Delhi star hotel to enter a shady deal to cripple Amaravati. Later, GVL tried a lot to defend his earlier comments but couldn’t give convincing reply to questions like why the Centre fixed Hyderabad as Telangana Capital when it has no role in such matters.