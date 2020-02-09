I’ve Only 2 Constants In My Journey: Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover pre-release event took place today in a grand manner with huge crowd attending it. Vijay along with his director Kranthi Madhav, heroines Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite graced the event.

Raashi Khanna said, “This film is for those in love. Love is a universal emotion. I love love stories. World Famous Lover is an upbeat love story. Vijay, I was also hurt with your statement of not doing love stories. You are a poster boy for love stories.”

Kranthi Madhav said, “Vijay’s films are different from each other. He wants new stories every time. He took lots of care for his getups in the film.”

Vijay Deverakonda said, “Four years back, I came up with Pelli Choopulu. This is my 9th film. I faced hits and flops. In this journey, I’ve only 2 constants- one is you (fans). And the second constant is my intention is to hit six whatever I do.”

Vijay Deverakonda once again clarified that he wants to take a break from doing love stories.