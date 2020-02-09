Kejrival suspects attempt to tamper EVMs

EVM tampering has been a topic of debate in recent years. During AP elections, Chandra babu Naidu also expressed concerns about EVM tampering. Now Aam Admi party chief Kejrival also expressed similar concerns. Details as below.

It is known news that Election commission did not release poll percentage of Delhi even several hours after the polls, which raised several suspicions. Kejrival tweeted, “Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?,” . Meanwhile, another AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tweeted a couple of videos, alleging that efforts are being made to tamper with the EVM from the assembly elections. He shared a video that showed that voting machines were carried across a street without the Police force. These videos went viral on social media. EC finally reported that poll percentage is around 65%. Kejrival asked his cadres to be careful and watch EVMs which are there in strong room.

Given the fact that all exit polls predicted AAP victory in the elections, any result other than this will intensify the debate on EVM tampering.