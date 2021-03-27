TS Govt makes masks mandatory, no public gatherings till April 30

The Telangana state government on Saturday (today) issued orders making wearing a mask in public places mandatory.

The state government also imposed restrictions on public gatherings, congregations, rallies and processions, etc during the upcoming religious events till April 30, 2021 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

These orders were issued in the wake of increasing corona positive cases in Telangana for the last few days.

The GO issued by the state government stated, “It is hereby reiterated that wearing of masks in all public places, workspaces and public means of transport shall be

mandatory across the state. Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws.”

The government directed all collectors and district magistrates and commissioners/ superintendents of police in the state to strictly implement the above restrictions.

“Congregations pose a considerable threat of rapid transmission of Covid-19. Therefore, it is decided that public celebrations/observances should not be allowed in the state during upcoming religious events such as Shab-e-Barat, Holi, Ugadi, Rama Navami,Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Ramzan etc till April 30, 2021,” the GO stated.