Nani Introduces Entire Family Of Tuck Jagadish

Natural Star Nani’s Tuck Jagadish will release worldwide on April 23rd. The makers have kick-started grand promotions from today with Parichaya Veduka in Rajamahendravaram. The event saw crowd attending in huge numbers.

Director Shiva Nirvana along with MP Bharat launched lyrical video of Neeti Neeti Sukka song which became instant hit. Besides divulging that the song comes at crucial point of the film, Shiva Nirvana also exclusively revealed a dialogue in the film.

“Kondariki kula pichi untadi… kondariki dabbu pichi untundi… mari kondarki peru pichi untadi… Kaanee naaku kutumbam ante pichi.” This dialogue tells Nani’s affection with his family in the film.

Nani before introducing all the characters, their names and his relation with them turned nostalgic to see his fans and movie lovers coming in big numbers. “I have been shooting in Rajahmundry for one week and a fan warned me to stall the shooting, if I don’t agree for a selfie picture with him. People of Rajahmundry are very sweet that there is love in their warning as well.

Here’s the list of Tuck Jagadish family and their elation with Nani:

Nasser: father Adi Sesha Naidu

Arjunamma

Jagapati Babu- Bose Anna

Rao Ramesh- Devudu Bava

Naresh- Sattibabu Bava

Rohini- Kumarakka

Devadarshini- Gangakka

Aishwarya Rajesh- Niece Chandra

Ram Buchi

Neelaveni

Jyothi

Nithya