Tarak and Charan’s fans show off their love

It has been almost three years since the films of NTR and Ram Charan. The duo is focused on SS Rajamouli’s RRR. When there are regular releases every year for other actors, it would be a tough time for the fans of top stars like Tarak and Charan. The actors urged their fans to wait for the release of RRR saying that the wait is worth it. The fans of NTR and Ram Charan are now screening their old films in single-screen theatres to show their love for the top stars.

This will also leave them in delight as they can witness their demigod on large screen. A special screening of NTR’s superhit film Aadhi took place last night and there was a thunderous response all over. Fans jumped with joy throughout the screening. Marking the birthday of Ram Charan, Mega fans screened Maghadeera, Chirutha and the response was just amazing. These screenings took place in Hyderabad’s RTC Crossroads. The shows witnessed packed houses and Mega, Nandamuri fans are planning special screenings of some other super hit films of the stars. This is indeed a good move instead of trolling the director or the production house for the long wait.