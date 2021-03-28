Varun Tej’s Ghani Latest Updates

Mega Prince Varun Tej signed a sports drama titled Ghani and the shoot of the film is happening without major breaks. Varun plays the role of a boxer in this action entertainer. The entire shooting portions of the film will be completed by the end of April. Two special sets are erected for the film and Varun is currently shooting for the boxing episodes in a special set. A portion of the film’s shoot also took place in Vizag.

Varun will return back to the sets of F3 after he is done with the shoot of Ghani. Directed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani has Saiee Manjrekar as the leading lady. Kannada Superstar Upendra and Ramya Krishna will be seen in the other important roles. Thaman composes the music and Allu Bobby, Sidhu Mudda are the producers. The film releases on July 30th 2021.