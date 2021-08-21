Tuck Jagadish and Love Story Release dates triggers Controversy

The other day, the Telangana Exhibitors met to discuss the issues and about the OTT releases in Telugu cinema. Asian Suniel who produced Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story fired at the makers of Tuck Jagadish and asked them to change their digital streaming date of the film as Love Story is announced for September 10th release. Some of the exhibitors lost their cool and made strong comments against Nani and the makers of Tuck Jagadish.

Both Tuck Jagadish and Maestro are heading for a digital release on the same day but the exhibitors spoke about Tuck Jagadish. There was no mention of Nithiin’s Maestro during the press conference. Amazon Prime acquired the rights of Tuck Jagadish and locked the release date. Amazon will now take the call on the release date and neither Nani nor the makers will have a chance to change the date. There are speculations that the makers of Love Story are in plans to move further to avoid a clash with Tuck Jagadish.

With a number of theatres available across Telugu states, Love Story marks the first big release after the second wave and will have a huge advantage. Missing the Vinayaka Chavithi weekend would not be a wise move really. Love Story is carrying huge expectations and it is directed by Sekhar Kammula. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi played the lead roles in this romantic entertainer.