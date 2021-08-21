Here are the titles of Megastar’s upcoming projects?

Megastar Chiranjeevi will celebrate his birthday on August 22nd and the makers of his upcoming projects are ready with several announcements that would turn out a treat for Mega fans. He is almost done with the shoot of Acharya and the makers are expected to make an announcement about the release date of the film. Chiranjeevi commenced the shoot of Lucifer remake and the film is titled God Father. The title of the film will be announced this evening.

Chiranjeevi also signed the remake of Vedhalam and Meher Ramesh is on the board as the director. The film will have its official launch next month and the makers locked Bhola Shankar as the title of the film. Megastar also gave his nod for KS Ravindra (Bobby) and the makers are considering Veerayya as the title. We are not sure if the makers will announce the titles of all his upcoming projects. But there are surprises planned from the makers of his next.

For now, Chiranjeevi is shooting for Lucifer remake in Aluminium Factory, Hyderabad. He will resume the shoot of Acharya with Ram Charan soon and a song will be shot in a set.