Two Big Films on Same Day : A bad sign for TFI

Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are hitting the screens for Sankranthi 2020. Though the films are planned for release in a gap of a day, the latest developments say that both the films may release on the same day. Both these films would lose huge amounts through the opening numbers which is a loss for everyone, right from the producer, to the distributor and the exhibitor.

With a lot of stakes involved in both the films, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo should have a dream run to recover the investments. With the day one openings playing a major role these days, the clash would turn out to be a huge dent for both the biggies. Several distributors are left worried about this clash and are not ready to honor their commitments if both the films release on the same day. This is sure a bad sign for Telugu cinema.

Right from the fans to all those who are involved in both these projects are left worried. Hope this gets sorted and both the films get a smooth release during the holiday season.