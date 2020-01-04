Dil Raju under extreme pressure

Top producer Dil Raju is one of the top distributors across Nizam and Vizag territories. He is presenting Mahesh Babu’s upcoming project Sarileru Neekevvaru and is releasing the film for Nizam and Vizag regions. He is also releasing Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for the same regions. Along with these, he is also distributing Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Kalyanram’s Entha Manchivaadavuraa that are releasing during Sankranthi.

With Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo heading for a clash, Dil Raju is under extreme pressure. He invested a bomb on both these films and a clash would make him lose huge numbers through the openings. Dil Raju spent the entire Friday through meetings and he tried a lot to convince both the teams. With Allu Arjun not convinced, Dil Raju is left with no option. It is unclear as of now if the distributors are ready to pay the promised amounts if the films head for a clash. A clarity is expected by today.