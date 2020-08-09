Two heroines locked for Ravi Teja’s next

Ravi Teja is one actor who has lined up a series of projects irrespective of the results of his previous films. He will complete Gopichand Malineni’s Krack and will move on to his next film that will be directed by Ramesh Varma. The film is said to be an action thriller and Ravi Teja will be seen in dual roles. The pre-production work kick-started recently and the regular shoot of the film is expected to commence very soon.

As per the latest news, Ravi Teja will romance Rashi Khanna and Nidhhi Agerwal in the film. Both the actresses agreed to come on to the board and an official announcement would be made soon. Khiladi is the title speculated and Koneru Satyanarayana will produce this prestigious project. Ravi Teja also has films lined up with Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Vakkantham Vamsi and he is in talks for the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.