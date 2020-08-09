Senani demands probe into fire safety of Swarna Palace

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has expressed deep shock on the death of 11 patients in Covid centre fire. It’s unfortunate that the virus victims who came for treatment eventually perished in the flames. The government should give proper compensation to the families of the victims.

At the same time, Senani asked whether the hospital concerned has taken necessary safety measures or not. It should be found out whether the building has proper fire safety exits or not. A full fledged enquiry should go into this.

Pawan Kalyan has also commented on the overall situation in the Covid quarantine centres. He urged the government to ensure continuous supervision by the officials on the facilities provided to the patients.

Senani conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Best possible medical care should be provided to the patients who were injured in the mishap. The government should find out the lapses and reasons for the fire accident. It should initiate steps to ensure safety of the Covid patients at all quarantine centres.